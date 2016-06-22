Late start to P.E.I. berry season, thanks to cool weather

Though it's starting about 10 days later than usual, a Summerside strawberry grower says this year's season looks promising.

Matthew Compton, owner of Compton's Vegetable Stand, said cold weather contributed to season's late start. But with the Island getting its first taste of summer this week, he said things are looking up.

"Our crop is looking promising compared, obviously, to this time last year," he said. "The fruit is there, we have adequate moisture."

With a month of good weather, Compton said he will get an average crop.

Compton said there are about a dozen berry growers across the province and he's one of the larger producers on the Island.

He said Islanders are getting close to being able to pick local berries — possibly as soon as Saturday, though he acknowledged that was a little optimistic.

"More than likely, probably Monday," he said.

Last year's season was worse

Compton said frost was a major issue at this time last year.

"It wiped some growers out … 50 per cent or more," he said. "We were probably around the 20 to 30 per cent ourselves."

He said he has heard from other growers who have been impacted through the winter.

"The severe fluctuation in temperatures this winter is not good for strawberries," he said. "Strawberries kind of like to go dormant or into hibernation mode per se in the winter."

However, he said none of the crops took any "serious injuries."

Compton said the berries currently at Island grocery stores are likely Nova Scotia berries. He said he encourages Islanders to support local and ask where the berries were grown.

"The ones that come from P.E.I. are always going to be the freshest, the sweetest tasting and you are supporting your farmer more than likely just down the road," he said.

Compton said he expects the season to last at least three weeks.

More P.E.I. news