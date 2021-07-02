P.E.I. strawberries out early thanks to warm spring

The Island strawberry season is already well underway.

The harvest usually starts around Canada Day, but some growers have already had teams out picking for a week.

Matt Compton, owner of Compton's Vegetable Stand in Summerside and president of the P.E.I. Strawberry Grower's Association, says a warm spring with little frost and timely rain brought on the early harvest.

He is asking Islanders to be on the lookout for P.E.I. berries.

"If you're supporting a grower at their own store or at a smaller corner store that has strawberries, that's Island fruit. You're putting those dollars right back into the Island economy," said Compton.

He said some farmers are seeing a slow start to sales so far.

