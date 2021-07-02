P.E.I. strawberries out early thanks to warm spring
The Island strawberry season is already well underway, with teams out picking for the last week or so.
Harvest started about a week ago for most Island growers
The Island strawberry season is already well underway.
The harvest usually starts around Canada Day, but some growers have already had teams out picking for a week.
Matt Compton, owner of Compton's Vegetable Stand in Summerside and president of the P.E.I. Strawberry Grower's Association, says a warm spring with little frost and timely rain brought on the early harvest.
He is asking Islanders to be on the lookout for P.E.I. berries.
"If you're supporting a grower at their own store or at a smaller corner store that has strawberries, that's Island fruit. You're putting those dollars right back into the Island economy," said Compton.
He said some farmers are seeing a slow start to sales so far.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?