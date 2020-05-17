Stratford develops check-in policy for employees who work alone

Stratford, P.E.I., has passed a new policy to make sure town employees who work alone are OK.

The policy was prompted by concerns from a citizen about an employee who was working alone, said Stratford CAO Robert Hughes.

The province's Occupational Health and Safety Act sets out requirements for municipalities and businesses that have employees who work alone. Hughes said the town didn't know a policy was needed and so got to work to develop one.

The policy looks at the risks of working alone and how those risks could be mitigated. They also set up a communication protocol so somebody is in touch with the worker on a regular basis.

"So if we didn't hear them check in then we would send somebody out to check on them," Hughes said. "They're required to check in at least every two hours."

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, more people are working alone or from home. In Stratford, they include gym supervisors, utility workers cleaning lift stations, recreation employees and others.

