Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck at Stratford crosswalk

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" after being hit by a pickup truck at a crosswalk on Bunbury Road in Stratford, P.E.I., on Monday afternoon.

RCMP said in a news release that they want to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident near the No Frills grocery store.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck was not injured.

In the release, Queens District RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh said that as COVID-19 restrictions ease up and more people are outdoors, drivers should be very careful.

"We are reminding motorists to be mindful of their surroundings when driving. Watch for pedestrians, and pay particularly close attention at crosswalks."

Police are asking anyone who saw the collision to contact the RCMP detachment in Stratford or provide information anonymously to P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

