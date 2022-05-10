Stratford's 'real gem' of a waterfront park one step closer to completion

The topsoil has arrived and grass will be planted soon at Stratford, P.E.I.'s new waterfront park.

The area used to be home to the town's sewage lagoon, and was known for the pungent aroma it would sometimes produce.

Construction has continued all winter to prepare the site, and once the topsoil is spread within the next week or so, seeding will begin.

"As fast as that grass grows and it becomes solid, then people will be able to come here and enjoy the space," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden.

"These fences are all going to come down. It'll be wide open. The park space here, the green space, will be available all summer."

The mayor says the area will also include a fire pit, an amphitheatre gathering place and a covered farmer's market. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The space is called Michael Thomas Waterfront Park — named after the well-known Mi'kmaq distance runner, who is also a member of the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame and was the first Islander to run in the Boston Marathon. A statue in his honour is already in the park.

There is now a trail that goes from the Hillsborough Bridge, through the green space and connects to the Trans Canada Trail.

There will also be a boardwalk in the park that will be completed in the summer or early fall.

It's something that adds so much to our recreational portfolio — Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden

"We had talked about having Canada Day here. We just want to err on the side of caution … so we're going to have it at Tea Hill again this year, " Ogden said.

"But, ultimately, it will be located here. That's the plan for for next summer. It'll definitely be located here."

'Met our challenges'

The town's director of recreation, culture and events is also eager to see green grass growing soon in the waterfront park.

"The timeframe has been a challenge to this point. It's taken a little bit longer than we originally anticipated," said Jeremy Pierce.

"As with any large project, you know, whether it be funding or be COVID, it was definitely a challenge for us over the past two years. But I think we met all our challenges, and we're very close to having a beautiful park."

There is now a trail that goes from the Hillsborough Bridge, through the green space, and connects to the Trans Canada Trail. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Pierce said having a park on the waterfront will give Stratford a space along the lines of Point Pleasant Park in Halifax and Centennial Park in Moncton.

"Our community is founded on the Hillsborough River. It is such an important legacy for our community, and still plays an important role," Pierce said.

"There's no better panorama or vista than the Hillsborough River, so that's a large attraction in itself. It's very well received across the river at Victoria Park in Charlottetown, and we expect the same sort of of usage here with our Michael Thomas Waterfront Park."

A new deck will be built around the statue of Michael Thomas, the Mi'kmaq runner who the park is named for. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Ogden said the area will also pay tribute to the history of the Island's indigenous people, with a new deck being built around the statue of Michael Thomas.

Passive recreation

Ogden said there are plans to add to the site over the next 20 years, based on the availability of funding — with a total price tag of about $12.5 million.

"The next steps will be construction of a fire pit, an amphitheatre gathering place, a covered farmer's market, an artistic place where people can show their wares and sell their wares," Ogden said.

"There's going to be very little hardscape, though. There's going to be very few buildings or anything like that. It's going to be a passive recreation area. There'll be no football games or anything here."

The area used to be home to the town's sewage lagoon, and was known for the pungent aroma it would sometimes produce. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Ogden said the town had multiple consultations with residents on the concept for the waterfront.

"We're pretty confident that this area will be something that residents want, and something they can be proud of, because everybody contributed, everybody was engaged in the development, and in the planning," Ogden said.

"Now we're at the execution stage, and we're building something that will be a legacy for the future for our community."

Construction has continued all winter to prepare the site, and once the topsoil is spread, seeding will begin. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Ogden said he predicts the waterfront park will become a destination, both for residents and visitors.

"It's something that adds so much to our recreational portfolio," Ogden said. "It's a beautiful place to enjoy the sunset, to see the sailboats, to walk on the beach. It's going to be just a real gem."