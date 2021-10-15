Sewage lagoon out, boardwalk in — Stratford's new waterfront plan taking shape

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is finalizing plans for its new waterfront area, now that its sewage lagoon has been decommissioned and is about to be infilled.

For years, those living, visiting or travelling through the town were greeted by the sometimes-pungent stench from the lagoon. Now, the town's wastewater is flowing through a pipeline built across the Hillsborough Bridge to be treated in Charlottetown.

Town council recently passed a resolution to adopt a conceptual plan for the waterfront's development.

"It'll be completely filled in and graded. That's one of the reasons we had to get this concept plan finalized because the grading plan, whatever the plan is, will govern how the area is graded because we need certain amounts of fill in certain areas to accommodate the designs," Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said.

The mayor said grass will be planted on the old sewage area, and he hopes people will be able to use the space next spring.

This statue of Indigenous runner Michael Thomas, who finished 26th when he ran the Boston Marathon in 1911, is already part of Stratford's waterfront. (Tony Davis/CBC )

The main entrance to the waterfront will have a welcoming area dedicated to local Indigenous runner Michael Thomas, Ogden said.

"This was an area that was well used by the Mi'kmaq people. We have a statue of Michael Thomas. It will be a focal point for the park, there will be an area for reflection and an area to celebrate our heritage."

Gradual development is the plan

The waterfront will slowly be built up over the next 20 years or so, said Ogden.

The project will take up about three hectares of waterfront land. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The development — and how quickly it goes up — will be up to the public.

"If they want to see it developed faster, we'll have to find another source of funding, or another way to pay for it."

The plan also includes a boardwalk and active transportation trails and to connect to a large network of trails in the area. The project will take up about three hectares, or seven acres, of waterfront land.

The cost for the initial waterfront work is $1.5 million. Ogden said a majority of the money is federal dollars, from gas tax.

But for the whole concept to become a reality, the mayor said it will take about $12.5 million.