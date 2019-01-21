Water meter project in Stratford ahead of schedule

The water meter installation project in Stratford, P.E.I., is making good progress according to Deputy Mayor Gary Clow.

Clow said the initial prediction was that installations would take a year, but 2,700 households in need of meters were completed in six months.

He said residents have welcomed the project — some even asking why it wasn't implemented earlier.

"We had residents that just moved here recently from other parts of Canada. And they really couldn't believe that we were not on the meter system."

'We will be saving a lot of water'

The town introduced the program in an effort to conserve water and save on associated costs.

Clow said the meters offer the opportunity for residents to see how much water they're using and give them incentives to change their habits.

"People can save on it if they're very conscious of their water," he said. "They can pay less than they're paying now."

Deputy Mayor Gary Clow says the water meters will make people more conscious of their water consumption. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

He said staff are also available to educate homeowners and businesses on how to read their meters.

Stratford doesn't have data yet on how much water has been saved, but Clow is confident the program will make a difference.

"I could almost say for certain that we will be saving a lot of water."

5 year goal

This month's water bill was delayed, but Clow attributes that to the newness of the program and having to train staff.

"We don't want to send the bills out until we know that we have our i's dotted, t's crossed and that we know that they're going to be correct."

He said residents can expect their bills within the next seven to 10 days.

Clow says the water meter installations were initially predicted to take one year, but contractors finished in about six months. (Isabella Zavarise/CBC)

Clow said 40 households are left to be hooked up to the meters in the first phase of the project, with the goal in the next five years to have the entire community of 5,000 households on water meters.

"It's just a matter of time and dollars."

