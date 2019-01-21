Water meter project in Stratford ahead of schedule
The long-term goal is to have the entire community hooked up to water meters
The water meter installation project in Stratford, P.E.I., is making good progress according to Deputy Mayor Gary Clow.
Clow said the initial prediction was that installations would take a year, but 2,700 households in need of meters were completed in six months.
He said residents have welcomed the project — some even asking why it wasn't implemented earlier.
"We had residents that just moved here recently from other parts of Canada. And they really couldn't believe that we were not on the meter system."
'We will be saving a lot of water'
The town introduced the program in an effort to conserve water and save on associated costs.
Clow said the meters offer the opportunity for residents to see how much water they're using and give them incentives to change their habits.
"People can save on it if they're very conscious of their water," he said. "They can pay less than they're paying now."
He said staff are also available to educate homeowners and businesses on how to read their meters.
Stratford doesn't have data yet on how much water has been saved, but Clow is confident the program will make a difference.
"I could almost say for certain that we will be saving a lot of water."
5 year goal
This month's water bill was delayed, but Clow attributes that to the newness of the program and having to train staff.
"We don't want to send the bills out until we know that we have our i's dotted, t's crossed and that we know that they're going to be correct."
He said residents can expect their bills within the next seven to 10 days.
Clow said 40 households are left to be hooked up to the meters in the first phase of the project, with the goal in the next five years to have the entire community of 5,000 households on water meters.
"It's just a matter of time and dollars."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.