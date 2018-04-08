Charlottetown, Stratford won't turn off taps during COVID-19

Residents of Charlottetown and Stratford can rest assured they will not have their water disconnected for failing to pay their bill on time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The municipalities say they recognize COVID-19 has had a negative economic effect on some people.

As well as suspending disconnections, the municipalities said they will not charge interest on any overdue accounts. Customers will still receive their next quarterly bills this month.

"We did not want to delay sending out our quarterly bills as it would lead to customers receiving two bills closer together in the future," Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said in a news release.

'Difficult time'

"However, we fully recognize that there are people and businesses in our community who are being negatively impacted financially at this time, and the longer this goes on, the higher the likelihood that more will be affected. We want to assure our customers that we are here to work with them during this difficult time."

In its news release, the City of Charlottetown said customers facing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 situation can contact the water and sewer utility at 902-629-4005 to discuss alternate payment options. Customers are encouraged to make small monthly payments if possible, in order to reduce future challenges. The payments will still need to be paid at some point, but the city will not be charging interest on late payments.

Stratford residents can call 902-367-3228.

