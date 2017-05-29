Stratford sends out tender for sewage pipe
A tender has been put out for a pipeline that will carry waste water from Stratford to the Charlottetown pollution control plant.
Town hopes pipe carrying waste water to Charlottetown will be operational by late fall
The sewer pipe will go under the Hillsborough Bridge.
The work is expected to start in June or July of this year and be operational by late fall.
The project was first announced in the spring of 2017. The total cost is estimated at $10.9 million.
When the piping system is complete, the Stratford sewage lagoon will be shut down and the area returned to parkland.
