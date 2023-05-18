The RCMP in Stratford is looking into a case of vandalism involving a golf course in the town.

Sometime between Saturday night and Sunday, someone spray painted the entrance to Fox Meadow Golf Course on Kinlock Road.

"There have been a number of spray painting issues around and in Stratford, in Cornwall, as well as there was an incident in O'Leary," RCMP Const. Gavin Moore said. "This isn't the only place that received some graffiti."

Workers have since removed most of the graffiti, but there is some damage left behind.

Constable Gavin Moore says police are hoping people even with small amounts of information come forward. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC News)

"This is considered criminal mischief and mischief is also damage to property," Moore said.

The RCMP is asking anyone with any information come forward to police or Crimestoppers.