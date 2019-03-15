New Trans-Canada intersection could help get traffic into Stratford school zone

The P.E.I. Department of Transportation is looking at adding another intersection on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Hillsborough Bridge and the intersection at Kinlock Road.

Steve Yeo, the director of capital projects, said the plan is to extend Glen Stewart Drive to MacKinnon Drive, connecting it to Kinlock Road, on a right of way the province already owns.

With that done, the province would like to connect the extended Glen Stewart Drive to Shakespeare Drive on the other side of the Trans-Canada Highway. It would need to buy more land for that project.

The completed project would provide two new access points to the schools on Glen Stewart Drive, but would require a new intersection on the Trans-Canada.

"There'll certainly be enough distance between the intersections to allow free movement of traffic and lane changing and so forth," said Yeo.

The plan will go to Stratford council and there will be a public meeting in the fall, says Yeo. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

"It'll be a great way to accommodate traffic to the Glen Stewart area or the MacKinnon Drive area as well as to the opposite side of the road towards town hall and that development over there."

Even with the new roundabout at Stratford Road and Glen Stewart Drive being built this summer, a new intersection would improve traffic flow in the area, he said.

Whether the new intersection would have lights or a roundabout is still to be determined, but Yeo is leaning towards a roundabout.

The options the department is looking at will be going to Stratford council and there will be a public meeting this fall.

