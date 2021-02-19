Stratford subdivision plan changed to protect 100-year-old forest

A subdivision planned for the town of Stratford, P.E.I., is being adapted in order to preserve a mature stand of trees discovered in the area.

The subdivision was approved in 2019 and will be located in the area off Bunbury Road, Heron Drive and Squire Lane.

The discovery of the trees came thanks to Stratford's new sustainability co-ordinator, Madeleine Crowell.

"One of her jobs is to identify natural assets within the town," said Stratford Coun. Jill Burridge, chair of planning, development, and heritage.

"And she identified a pocket of mature forest within this site."

Developer was 'super co-operative'

The original subdivision would have had properties cutting into the stand of trees.

Crowell brought her discovery to the director of planning, and the town contacted the developer, Concord Properties, about protecting the trees.

"They were super co-operative and worked with us so we could take those lots out and be able to protect that mature stand, and just move the units to other areas within the concept plan," said Burridge.

Crowell identified rarer species such as sugar maple, beech, and yellow birch within the area of forest, Burridge said.

"She identified that this area is probably over 100 years old and that … this is a part of our natural heritage and we should do more to protect it," she said.

"Having her here is certainly beneficial to Stratford and in trying to identify more of these [assets] and protect them," said Burridge.

More parkland now part of development

The adapted subdivision plan will now have a proposed 11.9 per cent of its total area dedicated to parkland, as opposed to the original 10.1 per cent.

The original plan for the area already had protected hedgerows and green corridors.

"We do try to preserve natural hedgerows and tree stands of this nature as much as possible," said Burridge.

Construction on the subdivision has not started yet, but Burridge said she believes the developer hopes to start soon.

