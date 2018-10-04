Trees, park central to new Stratford subdivision approval
Homes will marketed to first-time buyers, people downsizing
The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., has given preliminary approval to a new subdivision on Stratford Road near Tea Hill Road.
The developer, a numbered company, is proposing 20 homes with a mix of duplexes and townhouses.
Current zoning would have allowed just 15 units on the property, but Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden said the proposal would actually preserve more trees and include a park.
"There's going to be a lot more trees saved and there will be a lot of privacy and there will be a new park," said Ogden.
"I think for all those reasons it really argues in favour of the subdivision."
Ogden said there was some opposition from local residents, but he believes the good outweighs the bad, and the subdivision will fit well in the neighbourhood.
The homes will be relatively small, aimed at first-time buyers or people downsizing, he said, and there is a lot of demand for that in Stratford.
The project still requires final approval, and each home will also require a building permit.
