Splash pad almost ready, says Stratford mayor

Stratford residents who have waited through a hot July for a splash pad to be finished near the town hall won't have to wait much longer.

David Dunphy, mayor of the P.E.I. town, said busy contractors have led to delays, but the work is almost done.

"We just had to get the contractor engaged, and of course all the asphalt plants and the pavers were quite busy this year. So we're just in the queue to get done," said Dunphy.

The walkway leading up to the splashpad still needs to be paved. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

"We're hoping to have it done in the next week or so and hoping to have it open on July the 20th for our residents to enjoy."

Work began on the pad last fall with the hope of having it open by now.

Dunphy said work on the new skate park is also going well, with the footings being put in this week and concrete pouring scheduled for next week.

He anticipates the skate park will be completed by mid-August.

Both facilities are close to the town hall, with access to parking and washroom facilities.

