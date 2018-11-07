Stratford's WW l soldiers celebrated in new book

It's been years in the making and now Doug Kelly's labour of love, a book called We Will Remember them: Stratford Heroes of the First World War, launches Wednesday.

As the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War approaches, the book looks to celebrate the lives of the young men of Stratford who fought during the war including Kelly's own grandfather.

In 2012, Kelly brought forward a binder filled with the lives of Stratford's soldiers to the Stratford Heritage Committee.

After initially proposing the idea alongside Stratford Mayor David Dunphy, Kelly said a host of others assisted on the project of compiling the book.

Don't forget about our book launch "We will remember them" on Wednesday, 7pm at Stratford Town Centre. Learn more at; <a href="https://t.co/Wn7bKDRtjT">https://t.co/Wn7bKDRtjT</a> <a href="https://t.co/NjrHpNMYxQ">pic.twitter.com/NjrHpNMYxQ</a> —@StratfordPEI

"It just kept growing and growing," Kelly said. "We collected the actual service files on each soldier and said we should put all of this together in a book, thinking it wouldn't take six years to do."

'So much heritage'

The book will offer a deeper look into the lives of the young men who fought during the war for the community, Dunphy said.

"For the residents, I think it's going to be a great opportunity for them to read about some of the people that put their lives on the line for their country in the First World War. I think the reaction is going to be very positive. I think there's going to be a lot of books sold," Dunphy said.

"[Stratford] … is a young town. It was amalgamated in 1995 but I guess what's interesting is there is so much heritage to our young town," Kelly said.

The book We will remember them: Stratford Heroes of the First World War will be available Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. at Stratford Town Hall.

More P.E.I news

With files from Angela Walker.