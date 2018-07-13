Is Stratford's smoke-free bylaw the best way forward? Your comments

Stratford is one of the next Canadian municipalities working to become smoke-free in all public places, though many on social media believe the P.E.I. town's bylaw goes a little too far.

The bylaw passed first reading at Wednesday night's town council meeting and builds on the already existing smoke-free policy — which has been in place since 2007.

The ban is for all town-owned properties and all town events, even if they are held on a property not owned by the town.

It will also now include electronic smoking devices and any other instrument intended for use to smoke tobacco or other products, including marijuana.

Frank Morrison with Smoke Free P.E.I. said the bylaw is "a great first step" in making more municipalities on P.E.I. smoke free that allies well with Charlottetown's Smoke Free Places bylaw.

'Getting out of hand'

Many of you weighed in on CBC Prince Edward Island's Facebook page in response to Thursday's story.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

Cheryl Glover Chiasson said restrictions on smoking is "getting out of hand!"

The ban will also now include electronic smoking devices and any other instrument intended for use to smoke tobacco or other products, including marijuana. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)

"I am a polite and considerate smoker and agree with second-hand smoke being unhealthy. I don't smoke in our car or our house. That being said, cigarettes are legal and are sold and taxed and we have rights too."

Some are frustrated that vaping is included in Stratford's smoking bylaw.

"I'm all for the smoking ban but including electronic devices is absolutely ridiculous," said Becky Gates. "There is zero harm from second-hand vapour and it doesn't stink like cigarettes do."

'Make it for apartments too'

Dolly Carmody said the bylaw is "a little extreme" and that people should have spots to smoke outdoors, especially where they work.

"I hope they give people a location to smoke outside their workplace. There are much greater pollutions going into our air where a person has no choice in avoidance."

The current bylaw will be read a second time at the Aug. 8 meeting of council before coming into effect. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

The town is planning further consultations to explore the possibility of expanding the bylaw to include privately-owned outdoor spaces such as parking lots and golf courses, as well as balconies and decks of multi-unit dwellings.

Harvey Grace Bruce encouraged the town to take the next step.

"Great, make it for the apartments too," they said. "Hate the smell when they stand outside their decks and smoke."

Christopher Johnston replied to Bruce, saying "all that is going to happen is the landlords are going to find out all of their smoker tenants have ruined their buildings because they can't go outside to smoke anymore."

The current bylaw will be read a second time at the Aug. 8 meeting of council before coming into effect.

More P.E.I. news