Stratford passes bylaw banning smoking on town property

Stratford town council passed its smoke-free bylaw during Wednesday night's meeting.

The bylaw bans smoking on any town property, which includes parks, playgrounds, sports fields, buildings, trails or property used for town events.

Fines could be between $100 and $500 and charges could be laid, but only when "education and gentle reminders" fail, chief administrative officer Robert Hughes said via email.

The ban does not include sidewalks along the provincial highway that runs through Stratford, as those aren't under municipal jurisdiction.

This policy has been in place since 2007, but the bylaw enshrines it in law.

Doesn't apply to cannabis — yet

Representatives from the chief public health office and the Council for a Smoke-Free P.E.I. developed the bylaw, along with business and homeowners and the town.

"The purpose of the change is to reflect the town's continuing commitment to residents' health and wellness," a news release said.

Stratford council passed the bylaw Wednesday night. Mayor David Dunphy is shown here. (Brendan Elliott/CBC)

The bylaw does not apply to cannabis because it's currently an illegal substance.

The province has announced cannabis use will be restricted to private dwellings when it becomes legal in October, so its use would be not be allowed on town property under provincial legislation.

