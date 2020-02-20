Don't leave valuables in cars, RCMP warn after rash of thefts

RCMP are reminding Island drivers to not leave valuables in their cars after several incidents in Stratford, P.E.I.

Police say thieves are breaking car windows to get anything from loose change to clothing to electronics left in vehicles.

"They are taking whatever they can, whatever they can sell," said Sgt. Craig Eveleigh with the Queens District RCMP.

He said the incidents aren't from people simply leaving their cars unlocked — instead, some thieves are becoming "brazen" enough to smash windows for what they want.

"We're kind of urging the public and the residents of Stratford and any community really around P.E.I. to, you know, if you're going to leave stuff in the car to put it in the glove box make sure that it's out of sight," he said.

"Take your valuables inside, lock your car doors, lock your garages, lock your houses. Keep things out of sight, put up a motion centre light if you have access to that ... Leave a light on outside cause if there is one thing that thieves hate is just light so they can be seen."

Police are looking for suspects and following leads such as checking gas station surveillance video, Eveleigh said.

He said anyone who sees anything suspicious in their area should call police.

