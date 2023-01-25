Parents of Stratford Elementary students worried about discipline tool

Some parents of students attending Stratford Elementary have issues with the way the school rewards good behaviour and punishes bad behaviour.

If a student does something deemed good by staff they are given a pink slip, highlighting their deed. If a student misbehaves in any way they are given a green slip.

"What the school administration calls a communication tool for parents, parents are saying it is public shaming for their children," says Tanya Nace, president of the Stratford Elementary Home and School Association.

The slips go home with the student and have to be signed by a parent and returned to the school, Nace said, adding she has heard from about 100 parents at the school who have issues with the slip program.

If a student at Stratford Elementary School does something deemed good by staff they are given a pink slip highlighting their deed. If a student misbehaves in any way they are given a green slip. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"It's harmful for the children because in a lot of cases it is given in a public way," she said. "Maybe it's given in front of the classroom, or in front of their peers which creates discrimination."

Sometimes, students are kept in during recess after the signed slip has been returned, she said.

"It doesn't seem to be very consistent. So, there are lots of different reasons students are given these green slips. It can even be given by a substitute who may not know who the student is, what their background is, maybe if they are dealing with a disability or a trauma in their life," Nace said.

"It creates children who may be scared about doing something wrong to be nervous about coming to school."

It's a problem she's having with her own son. While her son, in Grade 3, hasn't received a green slip, Nace said he's nervous about going to school because he's worried he may get one.

Slips are a 'communication tool,' principal says

Other parents with students at the school have similar concerns.

"The green slips have, in my opinion, a negative effect on the children," said Patrick Ross, whose son attends the school. "Children see them much more negatively than, I believe, what they are intended for.

'Children see them much more negatively than, I believe, what they are intended for,' says Patrick Ross about the green slip program. (CBC)

"Having the child, in some instances, receiving a green slip in front of the class is hard for a child. I believe that the negative punishments never ultimately change the negative behaviour."

However, school staff haven't received any complaints directly, according to school principal Janet Coughlin-Cameron. All complaints have come through the home and school association, she said.

The green slips are a "communication tool," Coughlin-Cameron said.

"That is sent home to parents to let them know if their child has stayed in at recess or lunchtime and what happened in the incident," she said.

The green slips are a 'communication tool,' says Janet Coughlin-Cameron, principal of Stratford Elementary School. (Tony Davis/CBC)

It's been an effective tool, according to Coughlin-Cameron. Often students who stay in during recess for a specific behaviour don't do it again, she said — adding there have been 23 school days so far this year where no one was held in during recess.

The program started at the school about five years ago when teachers noticed a lot of "violence on the playground," said Coughlin-Cameron.

"As a strategy, it's just really about accountability and it's realizing, as a citizen in this world, you are taking responsibility for your action," she said.

"If you make a mistake that's OK. You do whatever you need to make it right. You move on. With the pink slips, it's when people actually notice you've actually done something kind and respectful — and you do get noticed for that."

Giving out green slips has been paused at the school until school staff can meet with home and school, said an emailed statement from the Public Schools Branch. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Giving out green slips has been paused at the school until school staff can meet with home and school, said an emailed statement from the Public Schools Branch. The school tried to set up a meeting twice but dates didn't line up for staff and the home and school executive, Coughlin-Cameron said.

Nace did hear from two parents who have no issue with the slip program, but added the majority of feedback she's heard has been negative.

The home and school association plans to meet Monday to discuss. Officials with the Public Schools Branch told CBC the school staff expect to explain the slip system to parents at that meeting and determine the future of the program.