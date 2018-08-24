After years of planning, Stratford skate park complete

After a few months of construction, a new skate park in Stratford, P.E.I. is officially open.

The project was a number of years in the making, with some delays along the way as the town figured out an appropriate location, worked on a design, and scheduled construction based on the availability of the builders.

"We appreciate the patience of our young people. I know it's been a long time coming," said Stratford Mayor David Dunphy.

The park is located next to the Town Centre.

Important to have facilities in town

Dunphy said the town will likely host a grand opening in September, but in the meantime the skate park is open for use. And some people have already taken advantage of the new facility.

Eleven-year-old Rowan Walker often goes to the skate park in Charlottetown, and is glad to now have one close to home.

"I was really happy, because I didn't like having to ask dad every day to take me to the skate park so I could ride, but now I can just go here every day to scooter here."

Rowan Walker is glad there's now a skate park he can go to in his community. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Mayor Dunphy said it's important for young people to have facilities available in town, and he expects the skate park will be popular.

"A lot of young people don't necessarily participate in organized sports, but they participate in something like skateboarding or BMX biking. So this facility will give them the option to pursue what they like to do," Dunphy said.

'Really fun to skate'

According to Dunphy, the project cost about $350,000 dollars to complete, which included about $50,000 from fundraising initiatives.

Dunphy says the design was developed based on feedback from young people in the community, and it was specifically designed to have the option to add to the park in the future.

Brendan Butler says he is impressed with the new skate park, and is enjoying skateboarding there. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Brendan Butler came to the park soon after it opened, and says he was immediately impressed.

"You can tell that someone put thought and effort into it," said Butler.

"It's really fun to skate, I've never skated on anything like this here on the Island. It's not something we typically have."

