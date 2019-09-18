Stratford sewage project expected to begin this fall

The town of Stratford announced Wednesday it has awarded the tender for its waste-water treatment project.

Tenders had been issued twice before, but bids exceeded the town's budget, so changes were made to the design with the aim of reducing cost, a news release said.

This time, the provincial work required to stabilize the embankment and upgrade the structure was also included in a combined tender.

"We are extremely happy to be moving forward on this important project," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden, in the release.

The town said the revised tender attracted three bidders for the project, within budget. Birch Hill Construction has been awarded the work.

Revised budget

The town's revised budget for the project is $10.9 million, of which $8.6 million is included in the tender.

The remaining $2.2 million will be used for the engineering tendering and decommission of the lagoon system once a new pumping station and piping have been commissioned in the fall of 2020.

The town of Stratford is contributing about $2.7 million for the project, with the federal and provincial governments providing the rest through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

The project was originally announced in the spring of 2017, with a budget of about $8.9 million. A total of $10.9 million in funding was made available, with 50 per cent coming from the federal government and 25 per cent each from the province and the town.

Work on the project is expected to get underway this fall with the aim of finishing in the fall of 2020.

Once the project is complete, the town will decommission the lagoons with the intention of turning the area into green space.

