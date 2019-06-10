Stratford, P.E.I., sewage project could cost more than double original estimate

The town of Stratford says the only bid on a tender for its waste water treatment project came in at $20.3 million, more than double what was originally estimated.

The project was announced in the spring of 2017, with a budget of about $8.9 million. A total of $10.9 million in funding was made available, with 50 per cent coming from the federal government and 25 per cent each from the province and the town.

But town officials said tender packages to complete the work have come in significantly over-budget.

"The cost of the project was based on estimates that were done by good consultants, based on pricing of other similar projects that have been done in the past and the estimates were good," said Mayor Steve Ogden.

"Unfortunately since that time there's been a lot of development. There's been a lot of infrastructure work being done on the Island and it's really resulted in pricing that is basically double what the estimates were."

Solution will take 'a bit more time'

The town had attempted to reduce the cost by splitting the project into several phases, but only one company submitted a bid, which came in at $20.3 million.

Ogden said the town is considering other options and will be consulting with its provincial, federal and Charlottetown partners.

'I'm confident we will come up with a solution, but it's going to take a bit more time and I just ask people to be patient,' says Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The project was originally expected to be complete by spring of this year. Ogden is now hopeful that construction will begin in the fall of 2019 and likely completed by next year.

"I'm confident we will come up with a solution, but it's going to take a bit more time and I just ask people to be patient because it is a big project. We've only got so much money and we're doing the absolute very best we can," said Ogden.

'Every option's on the table'

Ogden said options being explored include building the town's own waste water treatment plant, laying a pipe that would carry the waste at the bottom of the Hillsborough River or trying to get more funding.

He said every option will need to be carefully considered for environmental safety and cost.

"It's really important to us here in Stratford that we really respect the environment and obviously people's quality of life too because it's not pleasant when residents are confronted with that odour coming across the bridge. It's not good," Ogden said.

"Every option's on the table. Every possible solution known to man and woman would be on the table right now."

