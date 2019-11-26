Extra measures requested to prevent more runoff into Stratford ponds

Some developers in Stratford, P.E.I., have been asked to take extra measures to keep sediment from running into nearby ponds and waterways.

Provincial officials made the request after investigating complaints from residents that a number of ponds had turned red with sediment runoff and stayed that way after recent heavy rain.

"I have done my touring around, up through the roads and through the development and it's quite obvious," said Stratford resident Winston Maund, who lives next to Kelly's Pond.

"You just drive up to the higher ground and you see where it is all pouring down into our pond here."

Provincial officials said they get calls to investigate the sedimentation runoff every time it rains.

"So we go out and we look at any additional measures required to reduce impact," said Wade MacKinnon, manager of investigation and enforcement with the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"There is so much area exposed in those numerous construction sites at the head of the watershed that it's virtually impossible to totally reduce the impacts so what we're trying to do is minimize impact to the watershed."

'We take it really seriously'

He said the investigation concluded the runoff is coming from four construction projects in the area around Kelly's Pond and Moore's Pond.

Those include a new provincial roundabout on the Trans-Canada Highway, Stratford's new emergency services building and two projects owned by private developers.

All of the developers have been asked to cover up exposed soil with mulch, along with adding hay bales, rock dams and screening in catchment basins, said MacKinnon.

He said all are complying with those requests for additional erosion control measures.

Though some residents want to see the town do more to protect ponds and waterways.

"They're letting these developers do their work but they're not following up and making sure that they have adequate environmental controls on their site and as a result we've got a real mess," said Stratford resident Dave Barrett.

Mayor Steve Ogden said the town introduced new rules for subdivisions and other developments last year to prevent erosion from construction sites.

The town says those measures worked well during heavy rain events all summer, but Ogden said it was disappointing to see the latest runoff event.

"We take it really seriously and protecting the environment for today and for the future is, you know, top priority for us," he said.

Ogden said they may consider adding additional resources in an upcoming budget to help deal with the issue.

In a emailed statement to CBC, the province said staff from the Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change as well as Justice and Public Safety visited the areas on Monday.

To address the concerns, it said, additional works have been requested at several sites. MacKinnon said the requested extra measures and mulch should be in place by the end of the week.

The goal is to be prepared before the ground freezes to protect against more runoff in the spring.

