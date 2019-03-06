Stratford roundabout planned to ease school traffic
'This is going to perform a lot better'
The P.E.I. Department of Transportation has plans to build a roundabout at the corner of Glen Stewart Drive and the Stratford Road in Stratford to help move traffic in and out of the school zone.
Steven Yeo, the province's chief engineer, said there have been problems getting vehicles on to and off of Glen Stewart Drive.
"The school is, as you know, expanding, with more classrooms. So there was a problem with getting left-turning traffic off Stratford Road into Glen Stewart Drive in the morning as well as traffic coming out of Glen Stewart Drive. There was long delays," said Yeo.
"We looked at signalized intersection — that didn't perform that well — looked at a roundabout. This is going to perform a lot better than the existing [intersection] or a new signalized intersection."
The province estimates the 35-metre-diameter roundabout will cost about $1.1 million.
The department is in negotiations with four landowners at the four corners to buy the land needed. for the project.
The plan is to start construction in June, after school finishes.
There is a public meeting about the project Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Stratford Town Hall.
With files from Laura Chapin
