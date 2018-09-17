Stratford roundabout construction kicks off Monday, expected to last 2 months

Traffic delays are expected as construction begins Monday on phase one of the Stratford roundabout.

The roundabout will replace intersections that connect the Mason and Georgetown roads to the Trans-Canada Highway.

The province is asking drivers to exercise caution and follow directions from traffic control personnel. Two-way, one-lane traffic will be maintained during construction hours, the province said in a news release.

The Stratford roundabout will be located at the intersection of Mason Road and the Trans-Canada Highway. (Town of Stratford)

The majority of the work for phase one will take place outside the travel lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway. Work will focus on road construction and storm sewer installation on Stratford Road, the new Georgetown Road extension and the shoulder of the highway.

Phase one work is expected to be completed by mid-November. The next phases of construction will take place in 2019.

More P.E.I. news