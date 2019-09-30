Work underway to connect roads beside Stratford schools

Work has begun in Stratford, P.E.I., to connect Glen Stewart and MacKinnon drives to create better access to Glen Stewart Primary and Stratford Elementary schools.

The project will make Glen Stewart Drive, which is currently a dead end, a through street to Kinlock Road.

The original plan was to put in a roundabout, but that idea was shelved in May after the new provincial government heard complaints from residents.

Stephen Yeo, chief engineer for P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation, said the $1.6 million project will greatly improve traffic flow.

"This will give another access for people going up to the school or getting to the school to go off Kinlock Road. So there will be two access points so there'll be less traffic delays because of that. Now they'll have two accesses."

The work is expected to be complete later this fall.

The project will improve traffic flow to and from Glen Stewart Primary and Stratford Elementary schools. (Google Maps)

