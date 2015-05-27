Looking for a tree for your front yard? Stratford has a deal for you

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is looking to create more of an urban canopy, and so it's offering a deal for local residents.

For $50 plus the labour to dig the hole, the town will plant a two- to three-metre tall tree in your front yard.

Stratford environmental sustainability co-ordinator Maddy Crowell said they are looking to focus on particular areas.

"Neighbourhoods that don't have many trees, we're trying to get trees in those places by helping residents access good quality, native trees," said Crowell.

"The aim is to have them, sort of acting like street trees for the benefit of the whole community."

Because they are trying to spread the trees around, residents who already have a tree in their front yard are not eligible. The town will also be looking at whether a tree might interfere with underground or overhead utilities.

10 different species

Residents will find the application form on the town's website, and Crowell said it is first-come, first-served.

There are 10 species to choose from, including spruce, oak and maple, and the town will try to get you your first choice. In total the town has 50 trees for the program.

Once the tree is planted it is yours to look after. You will have to promise to water it for the first two years, and take care of any other costs as the tree grows.

The town plans to plant the trees in May.

