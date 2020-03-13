Stratford developer lowers density on proposed subdivision after community pushback

The original proposal of an apartment building has been replaced with a four townhouses with five units each, circled in blue by CBC. (Town of Stratford)

A developer proposing a new subdivision in Stratford has responded to community criticism with a revised plan that includes fewer housing units.

The development would go on six hectares of land behind Our Lady of Assumption Church, at the corner of Stratford and Keppoch roads. It would contain two sections, separated by the existing Stratford trail system.

"The density and the traffic were big issues at the public meetings," said Coun. Jill Burridge.

"It would be a significant change in density compared to a low-density zone. So [the] developer went back to the drawing board and he's brought forth a new development scheme."

Burridge said the biggest change is removing the apartment building that was in the original proposal and replacing it with four townhouses with five units each.

"The apartment building was a bit of a bone of contention at the public meeting. So he took that out," said Burridge.

"It's kind of been great. They get their feedback. He went back to the drawing board and came through with another proposal."

She said the developer is looking to rezone the property from low-density residential to a planned unit residential zone, which allows for an increase in density.

Stratford council will hold a public meeting on March 25 to discuss the revised plans.

More from CBC P.E.I.