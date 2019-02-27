Recreation complex for Stratford still on the table

A town committee in Stratford, P.E.I., is moving ahead to create a plan for a recreation complex to be connected to a new high school in the town.

In August the town presented a plan for a complex that would include two schools, a sports arena, and several sports fields, which it hoped to put together with the assistance of the province. In its capital budget in November, the province committed $38 million for a new high school in Stratford, but nothing for recreational infrastructure.

The committee, chaired by Coun. Jill Burridge, is moving ahead with plans to do what it can to make the proposal a reality.

"Stratford, as everyone knows, has grown fairly rapidly over the last few years, and we're in a pinch with recreational facilities," said Burridge.

"This is something we're going to have to look at anyway, so to be able to partner with the school on this and the government on this and put them around the school is economically smart."

Burridge said it makes sense to put new recreational facilities close to the high school.

Working with the community

The committee held its first meeting Tuesday night. While the town presented a detailed plan in August, what will happen with the site is all up for discussion.

"Right now it's all very preliminary. We don't even know what's going on this site at this point," said Burridge.

"Engagement with the community is going to start that process, see what they want and need."

Community engagement will drive the process, says Jill Burridge. (Submitted)

Minutes of the committee meetings will be made public, so interested residents can keep track of the discussions.

No location has yet been chosen. It will require about 60 hectares, so it will have to be outside the core of the town, but the committee would like to see it as close to the town core as possible.

The town will look for infrastructure funding for the project, and perhaps private money as well.

The committee will prepare a report by the end of September, and present that for consideration to the province and the Public Schools Branch.

More P.E.I. news