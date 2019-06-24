Stratford reminds residents to know where their property ends
Encroachments often accidental and can lead to further confusion
The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is asking residents to keep inside the lines when it comes to doing work on their properties.
The town is issuing the reminder as it starts to put together a plan for its parks, trails, and community spaces.
Jeremy Pierce, the town's director of recreation, culture and events, said there have been a few incidents where residents have encroached on town land, which can include something as simple as cutting the grass.
That can lead to confusion for members of the public using public property, said Pierce.
"We'd like all our town guests and residents to be able to enjoy public properties or town-owned properties without fear of infringing on individual properties," he said.
The encroachments are accidental, said Pierce, and he encouraged anyone with questions to get in touch with the town's planning department.
