Stratford Elementary receives $15K for new playground

Stratford Elementary School will receive $15,000 from the Aviva Community Fund to help offset the cost of a new playground.

In a news release, Aviva says in awarding the funding this year it "chose to focus on bringing communities together because building strong communities creates a more welcoming place to live and builds resilience and trust amongst community members."

The playground will include natural elements, a quiet area "for friendship building," and will encompass an outdoor classroom, according to the release.

Every year, the Aviva Community Fund gives away $1 million to winners.

More P.E.I. news