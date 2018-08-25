A slip of the foot sends car through Stratford convenience store window

A slip of the foot sent a car through a convenience store window on Saturday morning in Stratford, P.E.I., according to RCMP.

Some tourists visiting from the United States parked in front of the convenience store around 10 a.m. and hit the gas pedal by accident, said Cst. Jamie Parsons.

The front end of the car lurched through the front window, and ended up part way into the store before coming to a stop.

A woman in her 50s was near the window inside the store at the time. She was knocked over by some tumbling water bottles.

She was OK, Parsons said, but was taken to hospital for precautionary measures. It's not clear how many tourists were in the car at the time, but Parsons said they're ok too. He said he doesn't expect any charges to be laid.

Most of the debris was cleared and a new window was installed by about noon.

