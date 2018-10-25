Affordability key issue in Stratford municipal election

With a population growing at a quick pace and infrastructure plans to match, managing Stratford as it grows will be a balancing act for the winner of the mayoral race.

But the candidates say what they're hearing about most when they go door-to-door is affordability.

"We seem to be pricing people out of living in our town," said mayoral candidate Jody Jackson, a Workers Compensation Board employee who has been a member of the Stratford Town Council since 2017.

"We don't have a lot of seniors' housing and what we have is full and there's a huge list of people waiting to get in there."

Jody Jackson has been on Stratford town council since May 2017, and works with the Workers Compensation Board of P.E.I. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Steve Ogden, a former federal government worker who has served on both the Stratford and the Keppoch/Kinlock council, said it's one of the main concerns residents have.

"The whole affordability issue," he said. "Which includes taxes and utility costs, permit fees, recreational fees, all those things come together for everyone ... affordability is a real issue for Stratford."

Development boom in Stratford

Their opponent Sandy McMillan, a trained nurse who spent 25 years in the real-estate business and two terms on council, said she's heard from many families who can't make ends meet.

"We are on the cusp of change like we haven't seen before, going to a full-service community," said McMillan.

"People who work for minimum wage cannot afford housing in Stratford and we need to improve that as they will be the main workforce in the retail outlets coming into Stratford."

Sandy McMillan spent two terms on Stratford council, 25 years in the real estate business, and has logged many volunteer hours. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

There's a lot on the horizon for the town. A 10-unit commercial property where Home Hardware used to be is already under construction. New school infrastructure has been recommended by the Public Schools Branch and is now in the hands of government. And the town has already approved a new emergency services building to house the Fire Department, RCMP and Island EMS.

Three candidates vying for mayor's chair

With three candidates in the race, Sandy McMillan believes her work experience and years of volunteering in the community, combined with her sense of curiosity, sets her apart from the rest.

"I have a very healthy curiosity for people, places and things and that is essential for this job," said McMillan.

"You want to be able to interact comfortably with the constituents, it's a very intimate relationship in a municipal forum. And you want to make them feel safe and comfortable to tell you exactly what ticks."

Jackson believes his public-service experience and problem-solving skills would be an asset to the town.

"I have extensive experience in governance principles, financial management, strategic planning, government relations, so I feel like I'm well-suited for this role," he said.

"I'm proud of my time on council, I look to solve issues when I can, we can't always say yes, but we have to listen and we have to prioritize based on what we're hearing."

Ogden said he's filled two notebooks talking to residents in recent months. If elected as mayor, he intends to only remain for one term, and believes his four-year plan for Stratford will accomplish plenty in that time.

Steve Ogden has spent eight years on Stratford town council, and was part of the Keppoch/Kinlock council before that. (Submitted)

"I've spoken to residents, I know what they want, and I think I can get the best value for their tax dollars," he said.

"I have the skills, abilities, experience and vision to be mayor and I want the opportunity to serve my community and make it the best community possible."

The candidates say that as Stratford grows more needs to be done to keep residents safe.

They've each vowed to discourage speeding, manage traffic on the Hillsborough Bridge and add more sidewalks.

