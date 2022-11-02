Steve Ogden re-elected mayor of Stratford, CBC projects

Steve Ogden will be re-elected as mayor of Stratford, P.E.I., CBC's Decision Desk projects.

Ogden led the two-way-race with 2,290 votes to Gail MacDonald's 830 as of 8:40 p.m. AT.

"I'm very honoured and privileged and very humbled because I think this is an indication it was a good campaign," he told CBC News.

"My opponent really waged a good campaign and we really talked about the issues and got a good discussion going and I think it was very positive and I think it's really good for the town."

Ogden was elected twice as a Stratford town councillor before being elected mayor in 2018.

During his time as mayor, Ogden helped solve the town's sewage treatment issues by partnering with the City of Charlottetown, and worked with the provincial and federal governments to complete a major expansion of the active transportation network.

The new Stratford Emergency Services building was also completed during his tenure.

During the campaign, Ogden said he heard from residents about the need for more bus transit, and the "crucial" balance between development and maintaining the peace and enjoyment of existing neighbourhoods.