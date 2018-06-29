Stratford Mayor David Dunphy won't seek re-election this fall
'I am truly humbled by the trust the residents of Stratford have placed in me'
After serving nearly eight full years as the mayor of Stratford, David Dunphy says he will not seek re-election as mayor in the fall municipal election.
"I have been very fortunate to work with an excellent team over the years with a goal of making Stratford the best community possible," he said in a news release Friday morning.
"I am truly humbled by the trust the residents of Stratford have placed in me and I have sincerely enjoyed serving them for the last eight years as mayor."
Dunphy previously served on town council as well between 2004-2006.
"During my time in office, Stratford has experienced significant residential growth and an increased diversity of our population," he said. "My hope is that Stratford will continue to develop as a community that is inclusive, sustainable, green, safe and multi-cultural."