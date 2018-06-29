Stratford Mayor David Dunphy won't seek re-election this fall

After serving nearly eight full years as the mayor of Stratford, David Dunphy says he will not seek re-election as mayor in the fall municipal election.

"I have been very fortunate to work with an excellent team over the years with a goal of making Stratford the best community possible," he said in a news release Friday morning.

"I am truly humbled by the trust the residents of Stratford have placed in me and I have sincerely enjoyed serving them for the last eight years as mayor."

Dunphy previously served on town council as well between 2004-2006.

"During my time in office, Stratford has experienced significant residential growth and an increased diversity of our population," he said. "My hope is that Stratford will continue to develop as a community that is inclusive, sustainable, green, safe and multi-cultural."

