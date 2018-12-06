Motorcycle collision leaves Stratford man with 'severe' injuries, say RCMP

A man from Stratford has "severe" injuries after the Harley Davidson motorcycle he was driving went off the road, said RCMP Cpl. Scott Gosse.

The 64-year-old driver failed to negotiate a turn on his motorcycle and collided with a metal post on Route 219 in Grand Tracadie, P.E.I., Saturday afternoon.

The man was travelling with a group. One of his companions called emergency responders.

Emergency responders received the call at 3:20 p.m., said Gosse.

The man is now being treated in hospital in New Brunswick, he said.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.

