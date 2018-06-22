20-year-old gets 2 years in prison for stabbing man 14 times

A man from Stratford, P.E.I., will spend two years in prison for attempted murder after stabbing another man 14 times following an argument over headphones in Charlottetown in September 2017.

Chase Joseph Aslantogmus, 20, was sentenced in Charlottetown provincial court on Friday.

Aslantogmus received a mental health assessment and was found fit to stand trial. He originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on April 26 after a preliminary inquiry that laid out evidence.

The court heard the attack happened after the victim and his girlfriend asked Aslantogmus to help look for a pair of missing headphones. The Crown said the victim's girlfriend told Aslantogmus she did not want to have to contact police, which he took to be a threat.

He then grabbed a baseball bat and a pocket knife and went to confront the pair at an apartment building on Upper Prince Street.

Crown attorney Lisa Goulden said Aslantogmus texted the victim's girlfriend that day to tell her he had the headphones to return to them, but he did not. Goulden said he was trying to lure them.

Set out to kill the victim

When he arrived at the apartment building, he found the victim inside, and threw the baseball bat, which hit him, before stabbing the victim 14 times in the arm, back, chest and face.

Aslantogmus told police he only stopped because his hand got sore, and that he set out that day to kill the victim.

Crown attorney Lisa Goulden said it was sheer luck the victim wasn't killed. He spent six days in the hospital.

"An argument over headphones nearly got a young man killed," she told the court.

Diagnosed mental health issues

Provincial court Judge John Douglas credited Aslantogmus for the time he had spent in custody since his arrest nearly a year ago.

After he's served his two-year prison sentence, he'll spend another three years on probation. His DNA will go into a national database for violent offenders.

Court heard Aslantogmus has been in and out of care for most of his life. A mental health assessment diagnosed him with PTSD, ADHD and poor impulse control, among other mental health issues.

'Sad and troubled'

Douglas said a prison sentence was the best option for him to get the counselling and treatment he needs and the supervision required to protect the public when he gets out.

The report shows a "very sad and troubled upbringing with many challenges," Douglas said.

"[This] should have resulted in nothing more than aggravation and maybe an argument between friends," he said.

The province is seeing more cases with mental health issues involved, he said.

He also said he hopes Aslantogmus gets the mental health and rehabilitative support he needs.

'Reaction was not logical': defence

Defence lawyer Thane MacEachern said his client's reaction did not fit the situation.

"Obviously his response, his reaction was not logical."

Aslantogmus accepts responsibility for his actions, MacEachern said, but also pointed out the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

"But that doesn't mean that all the issues that existed for the prior 19 years do not exist."

He had no criminal record but "a history of underlying issues ... that have to continue to be monitored," MacEachern said.

Referring to Aslantogmus' time in care and other facilities as a child, MacEachern said some people need to continue to be monitored after they turn 19.

