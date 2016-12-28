Trampoline park coming to former Stratford Home Hardware building

A new trampoline park will be among 13 businesses that will occupy the former Home Hardware building site in Stratford, P.E.I.

The building, which will be called Kinlock Crossing, was purchased by Tangible Capital Ltd., a sister company of Vanco Farms. So far 41,000 square feet of the 68,000 feet available have been spoken for said Greg MacDougall of Provincial Realty, working on behalf of Tangible Capital.

About 15,000 square feet will be turned into a trampoline park by Off the Wallz, which also has a location in Summerside's Slemon Park.

MacDougall said he expects the Stratford trampoline park to be open by May.

A concept image of Kinlock Crossing, the former Home Hardware building in Stratford. (Submitted by Greg MacDougall)

Three companies — Sun Life Financial, information technology company WSA and physiotherapy/wellness company Aspire — are already working out of the location.

Other companies he expects to be open at the location by May include Murphy's Pharmacy and Domino's Pizza, MacDougall said.

"The residential growth in the community has been second to none on Prince Edward Island," he said. "Now all this commercial activity is further going to drive that residential because people will be able to eat, shop, get their groceries, everything in Stratford so it will be very good news for the town."

Two businesses are operating out of Kinlock Crossing, with more expected to be open by May. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

More P.E.I. news