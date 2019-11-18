Why welcoming everyone is 'part of doing business' for Stratford

For the town of Stratford, P.E.I., making people feel welcome has been part of an ongoing project for more than a decade.

In 2007 the town became one of 80 in Canada, and the only one on P.E.I., to join the UNESCO-led Coalition of Inclusive Municipalities.

"It's important to signal that we welcome newcomers," said Mayor Steve Ogden.

Signing on was timely for the community, coming just before the beginning of the biggest wave of immigration to the Island in a century. Ogden said being inclusive has become part of the process at city hall. It's not a project that is ever complete.

"We do a regular assessment of our programs and services to ensure all our offerings are diverse and inclusive, and that we make sure that all our information is accessible and easy to navigate, and that it's up to date," he said.

It's not just about including different cultures, but also about different abilities. A hearing loop for the hearing impaired has been installed at city hall, the building — including change rooms for the gym in the community centre — is accessible, and the city hosts a weekly wheelchair basketball league.

Ogden said inclusivity means rethinking everything the city does.

"If you're going to cater, why not cater and let people know about other cultures and their dietary practices," he said.

"It's not expensive. It's part of doing business. We have to make sure we respect everyone and include everyone."

Being part of the UNESCO-led coalition is helpful, Ogden said, because the town can talk to other municipalities about projects they've undertaken.

More P.E.I. news