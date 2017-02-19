Stratford looks to open up in-law suites, while restricting short-term rentals
'Our community is struggling with places for people to live'
The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is trying to create some housing with the stroke of a pen by opening up the rental of in-law suites.
In the existing town plan, residents can only have relatives living in a secondary suite in their home. A proposed development bylaw would remove that requirement. The minimum rental period for the suites will be one month, to restrict their use as vacation rentals.
"We want these secondary suites to be used as housing inventory units within our community," said Town planning director Kevin Reynolds.
"We know our community is struggling with places for people to live. So, this is a little more innovative way to get more housing inventory units within your community, without having to build something brand new."
Reynolds said the secondary suites bylaw would require property owners to also live at the home.
Apartments are in short supply across the province, with the vacancy rate at 0.3 per cent.
A public meeting to discuss the changes will be held Wednesday at Stratford Town Hall at 7 p.m.
