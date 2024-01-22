'Gordie's Rink' back in action after Stratford pond drained and restored to health

A man in Stratford, P.E.I., has once again built an ice rink for the whole community to use. Gordie Cox has been prepping the ice on Moore's Pond for 28 years.

In Stratford, P.E.I., it's known simply as 'Gordie's Rink,' named for the man who has lived across the street from Moore's Pond for almost three decades.

Gordie Cox has been flooding, shovelling and supplying electricity to the ice surface across the road from his house each winter since his family moved there. He clears and grooms various patches of ice for different groups of users.

But over the years, weeds and sediment gradually filled in the long, narrow pond, reducing its surface area and water level.

Two winters ago, the ice was usable for only a couple of weeks. Last winter, there were no rinks at all.

Gordie Cox clearing various patches of ice on Moore's Pond late Monday afternoon, as seen from the CBC News drone. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"I know the community really does cherish those rinks," Cox said. "Last year, I heard from so many people who stopped me and said, 'It's a shame that there's no rinks this year. It's terrible, my kids are missing it, and we miss driving by seeing kids.'"

Those laments are over now, after the town got federal and provincial funding to cover most of the cost of dredging away the sediment, leaving the pond deeper and a bit narrower.

This photo shows Moore's Pond in April 2023, before dredging removed the heavy siltation that had reduced its depth and surface over the years. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Cox said the rinks started small, and "my time multiplied" as they grew in popularity.

"I got nets, and I got shovels, and started setting up a little community for hockey and ringette players, and kids who want to skate — just a pond for everybody," Cox said.

'The rink guy'

After nearly three decades, Cox said he's now getting to meet the second generation of local residents coming to the pond.

"I'm starting to hear from people that are saying, 'This is my four-year-old,' and saying, 'I remember Gordie used to clear it off for me and my friends,'" he said.

"Now they're bringing their kids."

A view of Moore's Pond from Gordie Cox's house across the road. These were some of the first people hitting the rinks for the winter of 2024. (Gordie Cox/Facebook)

Cox is a retired school counsellor, and these days he serves as a town councillor in Stratford.



"It's funny sometimes. People will come up to me at Sobeys and I think they're coming up to talk to me about something that I can deal with on town council," he said.

"But they're coming up and they're saying, 'Are you the rink guy, are you Gordie the rink guy?'"

He said he enjoys the work it takes to keep the ice smooth for skaters.

There are even lights over the ice surfaces, courtesy of Gordie Cox. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"A lot of nights I'm out there at 10 or 11 at night, under the moon and shovelling. Sometimes there's foxes come sit and watch me," Cox said.

"It's really nice to have those moments where you're there by yourself enjoying nature, and getting the rinks ready for the next day."

Broken back

Before the pond clogged up, the last break Cox had from his labours was just that. He broke his back in January 2012, after stepping onto the ice wearing shoes with no grip.

Different people in the community took over when I was not able to do it. But next year I was right back at it. I just put better boots on. — Gordie Cox

He cracked two vertebrae, pinched a nerve, slipped a disc, pinched a sciatic nerve and tore muscles up his back.

He was in hospital for a couple of weeks, and recuperated at home for another five weeks.

"Different people in the community took over when I was not able to do it," Cox said. "But next year I was right back at it. I just put better boots on."

The rinks as seen from the drone just before sundown on Jan. 22, 2024. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

One of the highlights for Cox was the day he looked over at the rinks and counted 43 kids out playing hockey and skating, on four separate rinks that he had cleared.

"If I look out the window and I see kids standing around taking shifts, I'll go over and make another area for them," Cox said.

"Because that's what you do in minor hockey; you take shifts on the bench. This is meant for you just to go out and keep playing, and have some fun."

'Kind of magical'

Bob Gray lived around the corner from the rink for 35 years. He was also Gordie's Grade 7 teacher.

"It's amazing. So many kids and adults come over here and skate and it's kind of magical," Gray said.

"I lived around the corner, and you go by it about 500 times in two weeks, and there's always somebody out here, somebody pushing the snow out of the way."

Bob Gray lived close to the rink for 35 years but never skated on it. 'I stop and watch, though,' he said Monday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"When he got lights, it was really amazing. Cords running across the street and everything. It's mythical, almost iconic."

Gray said it was tough to watch the state of the pond deteriorate, eventually making it impossible for Cox to make a rink.

"It wasn't good. You missed it terribly," Cox said. "The weeds there, they were ugly, and then it was muddy and it was just junk. It needed attention."

When it's beginning to get dark and he's got lights over here and there's kids skating around...it's like something out of a Canadian sketchbook. — Bob Gray

Gray is happy to see the pond returned to its glory.

"It's really a remarkable scene, particularly in the winter, before supper, when it's beginning to get dark and he's got lights over here and there's kids skating around," he said.

"It's like something out of a Canadian sketchbook."