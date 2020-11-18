Food bank 'extremely happy' with modified Stratford food drive

The Stratford food drive last weekend fell short of its record year in 2019, but the executive director of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry food bank said he is still pleased with the results given the challenges of COVID-19.

Mike MacDonald said they changed the format from door-to-door pickup to a dropoff with five different locations throughout the town.

And though the weather was poor, they were still able to collect 12 pallets of food, seven fewer than last year.

"We were extremely happy with the results. Stratford has been amazing to us for the last 30 years and, you know, it certainly continues," MacDonald said.

People can still drop off food at the Upper Room location in Charlottetown.

Demand at the food bank is up nine per cent during the pandemic, MacDonald noted.

"Certainly this time of the year, it's important for us to almost collect as much food as we can to get through the winter months," he said.

