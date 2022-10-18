Tenants of Stratford building destroyed by fire look for new location

Fire investigators on Tuesday continued to comb through the rubble of a Stratford building destroyed by fire, while the building's tenants looked for new places to do their work.

Three fire departments — Cross Roads, Charlottetown and Vernon River — battled the blaze from Monday afternoon until the early morning hours of Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause was still under investigation.

Meanwhile, tenants like the Reach Foundation, which provides support for youth aged 18 to 30 who have struggled with mental health and addictions, were scrambling to find a new home.

Dean Constable, executive director of the Reach Foundation, says the loss of the building is devastating. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

About a dozen participants and staff were in the building at the time of the fire Monday afternoon, said executive director Dean Constable.

Everybody got out safely, but the program lost everything including products the participants make for resale, such as soaps, candles and cutting boards.

"Over the coming hours, it sort of slowly sunk in just how devastating this loss was going to be for the organization," said Constable.

"Our first thought when we got out was to focus on finding a way to stabilize everyone, including the staff and the participants that are already in recovery for mental health or addictions and we wanted to make sure that we gave a safe and stable environment, so the first thing that my mind went to is how do I find a space for them to go to the next day?"

Firefighters battled the blaze until the early morning hours of Tuesday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

On Tuesday, the program's participants were training in a temporary space provided by the Confederation Centre of the Arts, while staff worked out of a makeshift office at the Cross Roads fire hall.

A landscaping company, a potter and a painter also rented space in the building and are looking for new locations.

Cross Roads fire Chief Kevin Reynolds says the steel cladding on the front of the building made it difficult to get water through. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"We had brought an excavator in late in the evening, to help pull some of the metal away from the building on the back of the warehouse side, so we could actually get at the hotspots," said Cross Roads fire Chief Kevin Reynolds.

"The back portion of the building was a warehouse, which had burned through the roof very early on, but the front of the building was a two-storey office, wooden structure with exterior steel cladding so it made it very difficult to get water in to the actual fire."