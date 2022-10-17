No injuries reported as firefighters battle blaze in Stratford
Firefighters are working to extinguish a major fire Monday at the Reach Centre on Mason Road in Stratford.
Fire broke out in building that houses Reach Centre on Mason Road
Firefighters are working to extinguish a major fire Monday in a building that houses the Reach Centre on Mason Road in Stratford.
Firefighters from the Charlottetown, Crossroads and Vernon River departments are on site.
Mike Cassidy, who owns the building, said the Reach Centre is one of four tenants in the building. He's said he has spoken to all the tenants and everyone made it out of the building safely.
The Reach Centre provides a "safe, structured environment in a non-residential setting for youth who have completed a treatment program and are in recovery from addiction," according to its website.
Mason Road, Hollis Avenue and Bunbury Road were closed to traffic.
More to come.
