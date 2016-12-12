Cross Roads Fire Dept. moves into new $6.9M emergency services building

P.E.I.'s Cross Roads Fire Department has moved into the new emergency services facility in Stratford on the Georgetown Road.

The department is now set up and responding to emergencies out of the new location, it says on its Facebook page.

"Members of the community and travelling public are reminded to be on the lookout and give way to emergency vehicles responding from this location," the post says.

The department also notes there is still road work being done in the area, requiring another degree of attention from drivers.

The facility will be used by Island EMS and RCMP.

The new building cost $6.9 million — almost $2 million more than what was originally budgeted.

