'Everything runs much smoother' at Stratford Elementary as expansion officially opens

A multi-million dollar expansion at Stratford Elementary School was officially opened Tuesday, marking the completion of a project the Public Schools Branch hopes will address overcrowding in the town's two schools.

Construction on the 14-classroom, two-storey expansion began in the summer of 2018 and was completed August 2019.

Shelly King Compton, the school's vice principal, said that enabled staff to set up their classrooms and students to start using the space at the beginning of this school year.

"Just overall everything runs much smoother," said King Compton.

"There is reduced congestion both within the school during transition times and also reduced congestion outside on the playground."

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King as well as Minster of Education Brad Trivers and PC MLA James Aylward, were on hand for the official announcement of the expansion. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

King Compton said the school has been able to stagger lunch and recess times for the students.

"Now we have grade 3-4 going out at one time for the recesses and the [grade] 5-6s at another time. So all round it's just been a very positive injection for the Stratford community and for the kids and for their learning," she said.

New gym and breakout rooms

The expansion also includes a new gym and breakout rooms to provide individualized supports to students, as well as better storage and preparation spaces for instructors.

Premier King officially cut the ribbon on the Stratford Elementary School expansion Tuesday afternoon. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

"The extra space has allowed us to have breakout rooms so that children can receive small group instruction and one-on-one instruction in a manner that honours their privacy and their dignity," King Compton said.

With the opening of the expansion, Stratford Elementary now serves grades 3 to 6 students with kindergarten to Grade 2 students heading to Glen Stewart Primary.

King Compton said overall, the expansion has left the school much better equipped to meet the needs of the community, and better support both students and teachers.

"We now have dedicated work space for all our staff. So our core French teachers are no longer on carts," she said.

"All teachers have a space of their own which allows them proper storage space and material space — also an area to work with their peers and their colleagues."

Class sizes stay the same

She estimates class sizes at the school are similar to before the expansion, at 23 to 24 students in French immersion classes and 24 to 26 in English classes.

In addition to the expansion, the first phase of a new natural playground, spearheaded by the home and school association, is just about complete. Officials with the group said a total of $250,000 has been raised by parents and community members for the project.

More P.E.I. news