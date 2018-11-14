2 Stratford dogs in custody following October dog attack

The P.E.I. Humane Society has confirmed that the two dogs that attacked an other dog in Stratford late last month are in its custody.

Jennifer Harkness, the humane society's development manager, confirmed the dogs are in its custody via email. She said more information will be released shortly.

The two dogs originally remained with their owner. They were declared dangerous, meaning the owner had 10 days to comply with a number of conditions.

Following the attack, because of the injuries and the dog's health and age, the attacked dog, Louie, was euthanized.

The humane society worked with RCMP and the Town of Stratford to investigate the case.

