56-unit apartment building passes first council hurdle

Following a public meeting that was mostly positive, town council in Stratford, P.E.I., has approved first reading of a rezoning that will make way for a 56-unit apartment building.

The four-storey building on Dale Drive would include 30 affordable units in partnership with the province.

The plan is for a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, with the market-value units going for between $950 and $1,400 a month. A dozen of the units will also be fully accessible.

The rezoning still needs to pass second reading.

