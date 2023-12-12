Town of Stratford's youth council convinces minister to make crosswalk safer

The Stratford Youth Council is celebrating a successful bid to have flashing lights installed at a crosswalk on Bunbury Road, near a youth and seniors' centre.

"The crosswalk has been really dangerous," said Grade 12 student Daniel MacLeod, a member of the council. "I've been walking to [the] youth centre since elementary school and it's always kind of been a hazard getting across there. Cars will speed right by."

After a year of lobbying, flashing lights telling cars to stop when the walk signal is activated are now operating near Robert Cotton Park.

The Town of Stratford's youth co-ordinator said the town asked the province to add flashing lights at the site last year, but at the time, it didn't meet the province's criteria.

So the youth council took on the challenge. Some members researched, while others planned for a rally.

Finally, after meeting with MLA Jenn Redmond and Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson, they got what they were looking for.

Daniel MacLeod, Adrian Hann, Edie Duncan, Zoe Sharpley are members of the Town of Stratford's youth council. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"We did our presentation and it went great," Grade 12 student Adrian Hann said of the meeting with Hudson. "He wanted to support us and he told us it would get put in.

"Roughly three weeks ago it was installed and so far we've seen great results."

Grade 11 student Edie Duncan said the effort has been inspirational.

"I've learned a lot about community and what it means to help all those people that we're helping," said Duncan.

As well as convincing a provincial cabinet minister to add lights to this crosswalk, the youth council asked for bright flags for pedestrians to wave at oncoming vehicles to indicate they wanted to cross. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

With the crosswalk checked off their list, the group is eyeing another project.

Having raised $1,600 this month to buy presents for a local family's Christmas, they're eyeing a second food pantry for the town.

"I think it's amazing that we already have one, [but] I think two would feel like — it would be a great benefit to have those resources," said Grade 11 student Zoe Sharpley. "I think we could really help a lot of people with the stuff we do here."