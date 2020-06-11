No compensation review for Stratford, P.E.I., council after mayor votes against it

Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden broke a tie during a council meeting Wednesday by voting against a resolution that would have seen an independent commission review the compensation paid to the town's mayor and council.

It would have made a recommendation on whether there should be an increase to their wages.

Ogden said that a federal income tax change that came into effect in 2019 has resulted in council members being taxed more for their honorariums.

He said changes amount to about a $1,500 reduction for each councillor.

"Because of that tax change, there was a feeling by several councillors that we should do a review," Ogden said.

"Three councillors were in favour and three councillors were opposed."

'Some excellent points made on both sides'

Ogden said a review may be warranted but conducting the review during a pandemic didn't seem appropriate — so he voted against it.

"There's some excellent points made on both sides of the argument, but I really felt that the timing was just not right," Ogden said.

"I would like to focus on helping residents through this crisis and, you know, I think we should consider it as part of a budgetary item. Maybe have the review done later."

The last review was done in 2016 and the resulting changes came into effect in January 2017.

"There is support for a review," he said.

"I think pretty well the whole council supports the idea for a review. It's just a question of the timing."

