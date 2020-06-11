No compensation review for Stratford, P.E.I., council after mayor votes against it
A 2019 federal income tax change has resulted in council members being taxed more for honorariums
Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden broke a tie during a council meeting Wednesday by voting against a resolution that would have seen an independent commission review the compensation paid to the town's mayor and council.
It would have made a recommendation on whether there should be an increase to their wages.
Ogden said that a federal income tax change that came into effect in 2019 has resulted in council members being taxed more for their honorariums.
He said changes amount to about a $1,500 reduction for each councillor.
"Because of that tax change, there was a feeling by several councillors that we should do a review," Ogden said.
"Three councillors were in favour and three councillors were opposed."
'Some excellent points made on both sides'
Ogden said a review may be warranted but conducting the review during a pandemic didn't seem appropriate — so he voted against it.
"There's some excellent points made on both sides of the argument, but I really felt that the timing was just not right," Ogden said.
"I would like to focus on helping residents through this crisis and, you know, I think we should consider it as part of a budgetary item. Maybe have the review done later."
The last review was done in 2016 and the resulting changes came into effect in January 2017.
"There is support for a review," he said.
"I think pretty well the whole council supports the idea for a review. It's just a question of the timing."
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.